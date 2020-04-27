Wheat futures “broke down” on Friday, Oliver Sloup of Blue Line Futures said, adding that more pressure is coming in the early morning trade. “Bullish headlines exhausted themselves in the past weeks,” he said. “We would not be surprised to see continued liquidation here in the coming weeks.”
“The market doesn't seem concerned that Russia's quota for grain exports has been met as countries over the weekend secured customs documents for shipment in May and June to ensure they are in the quota,” Michaela White of CHS Hedging said.
