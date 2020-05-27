Concerns of precipitation, or lack thereof in certain areas, in Europe and Russia are being traded right now, but “better than expected” progress in the planting report hurt the Minneapolis and Chicago wheat markets, Ami L. Heesch of CHS Hedging said.
“Talk of warmer and drier U.S. south plains weather as crop enters final phase of maturity offered support to KC,” ADM Investor Services said. “There was some talk that warmer and drier weather could reduce US HRW crop. Some feel recent rains and cooler temps have helped most of the KS and OK crop.”
