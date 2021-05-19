“Lower across the board with all three classes more than 2% lower on the day,” Bryant Sanderson, with CHS Hedging, said. “Weather looks favorable for the spring wheat areas in the U.S. HRW is looking good so far in the tour while other wheat areas across the globe are seeing favorable conditions as well.”
“Talk of better rains across U.S. north plains and Canada prairie and continued rains across U.S. south plains continued to weigh on prices,” Steve Freed, with ADM Investor Services, said. “Talk that north Kansas 2021 wheat yields were highest in the 20-year history of the tour also weighed on prices.”
