 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Wheat

Wheat

Wheat futures were up overnight led by double-digit gains in winter wheat contracts.

“China still needs wheat due to flooding there, and Argentina may be experiencing dry condition in the coming weeks,” Total Farm Marketing said.

The wheat market is trading higher on tightening global supplies and a weaker U.S. dollar.

“Market appears to continue to live in a range-bound environment with the December trading between $8.90 and $9.20,” said Ami Heesch of CHS Trading.

Check your area cash bids for grains.

Enter a zip code in the Grain Bid Lookup box to see cash bids at specific locations in your area.

Grain futures prices, links to charts.

CropWatch Weekly Update

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Iowa Farmer Today

Wheat

Strong markets continue to feed off “the friendly WASDE report” last week, Bryant Sanderson of CHS Hedging said this morning.

Iowa Farmer Today

Wheat

On the European front, the German wheat crop estimate was cut following the heat wave to 22.4M tons and SovEcon lowered Russian production fro…

Iowa Farmer Today

Wheat

Plants in northern regions and the Cordoba province of Argentina are struggling with dryness, aggravated by high temperatures, the Buenos Aire…

Iowa Farmer Today

Wheat

“All three wheat classes saw minor bumps of 2-7 cents higher today, but it appeared to mostly be a technical bounce and support from a weaker …

Marketplace

Find the equipment you're looking for

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News