Wheat futures were up overnight led by double-digit gains in winter wheat contracts.
“China still needs wheat due to flooding there, and Argentina may be experiencing dry condition in the coming weeks,” Total Farm Marketing said.
The wheat market is trading higher on tightening global supplies and a weaker U.S. dollar.
“Market appears to continue to live in a range-bound environment with the December trading between $8.90 and $9.20,” said Ami Heesch of CHS Trading.
Check your area cash bids for grains.
Enter a zip code in the Grain Bid Lookup box to see cash bids at specific locations in your area.