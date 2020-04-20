“Wheat futures traded higher. Initial buying was due to concern over dry weather in parts of East Europe and Black Sea,” Steve Freed, with ADM Investor Services, said. “News that Russia might suspend exports pushed prices higher. Russia set a wheat export quota of 7 mmt for April-June. They may have shipped 4.5 mt in April.”
“The wheat market ran hard to the upside early on renewed dry weather forecasts for the Black Sea Region and Europe,” Ami Heesch, with CHS Hedging, said. “Prices drew additional strength from production cuts to Russia’s and Ukraine’s wheat crops. There are hopes that Egypt could be in again this week for wheat, and that possibly the U.S. could get a shot at some of the business.”
Check your area cash bids for grains.
Enter a zip code in the Grain Bid Lookup box to see cash bids at specific locations in your area.