All three wheat classes are trading higher this morning with KC wheat not far from its highest prices in three months. However wheat is volatile as global tensions remain high and uncertainty about the world wheat supply, said Patti Uhrich of CHS Hedging.
Wheat futures are higher as funds covered shorts. The drought in the U.S. plains offers support. Meanwhile, the Ukraine export corridor is increasingly under threat, even before the expiry of the first 120 day period in late November, Steve Freed of ADM Investors said today.