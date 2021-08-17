All three December wheat contracts “stalled” in the markets on Monday after a Friday rally, Total Farm Marketing noted. “A lack of follow-through to the upside may create short-term concern regarding the sustainability of the move,” they said. “However, with the falling world numbers and U.S. ending stocks estimated to be at their lowest since 2013-14, additional strength cannot be ruled out.”
Wheat markets rallied toward a resistance pocket yesterday “and again in the overnight session,” Blue Line Futures said, but there have been no new buyers at those levels. “A breakout above that pocket could trigger short-covering and be the catalyst to encourage momentum buyers.”
