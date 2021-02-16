 Skip to main content
Wheat

Wheat

Wheat prices got some legs from frigid temperatures across the plains and concerns the wheat crop could incur some damage, especially in areas with less than adequate snow cover, according to CHS Hedging.

Australian officials have updated their wheat crop estimates now that the harvest there is nearly complete and the crop is now projected at 33.3 million metric tons, nearly twice as much wheat as Australia produced last year when weather caused major problems, according to Karl Setzer of Agrivisor.

CropWatch Weekly Update

