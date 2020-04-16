According to the Hightower Report, “wheat prices were unable to hold on to early strength as they fell back on the defensive and finished the trading session with a sizable loss.” Minneapolis wheat prices reached a four-week low.
ADM Ag Market View says wheat futures continue to take out weather premiums.
“Talk of rains next week in Russia and improving conditions in Australia offers resistance,” they said. Managed funds continue to liquidate out of the net long Chicago wheat position.
Check your area cash bids for grains.
