Wheat markets were able to make up for yesterday’s losses. “The wheat market drew strength on a bit of bargain hunting, gaining back what was lost yesterday,” Ami Heesch, with CHS Hedging, said. “Farmer sales are pretty light. This week is expected to be good for spring wheat harvest.”
“Today’s trade just reversed yesterday’s losses in all wheat markets almost to the penny,” Stewart-Peterson said. “We’d love to report a new bullish factor moving into the wheat market, but the most likely explanation for today’s price move is the lowered crop ratings in corn pushed corn higher and pulled wheat alongside.”