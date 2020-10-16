The wheat market remains in a steep uptrend with December wheat trading up to the highest level since October 16, 2018, according to the Hightower Report. Buyers, especially fund traders remain active and helped drive the market higher in spite of another strong rally in the U.S. dollar.
Strategie Grains raised its estimate for soft wheat exports from the EU and Britain from 23.0 million metric tons last month to now 25.0 million as a rise in prices for Black Sea wheat is making EU wheat more competitive, Allendale reported.