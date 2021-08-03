 Skip to main content
Wheat

Downgrades in the Russian crop are beginning, John Payne of Daniels Trading said. “On a historical basis, the Russian crop is large, yet the trade will wonder if its enough,” Payne said. “The same folks who are downgrading the Russian crop are also lowering export numbers.”

“The bullish news from Russia was fun to trade for a day and the market may realize today that the world is not at risk of running out of wheat despite issues in several large producers,” Nick Paumen of CHS Hedging said.

