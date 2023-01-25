 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Wheat

People are also reading…

“The wheat markets were higher as they have recovered the losses from Monday and then some,” Bryant Sanderson, with CHS Hedging, said. “The EU Matif wheat futures were 2.75 euro to 284.50 euro/tonne for March… Export sales are expected to be between 150 tmt to 500 tmt for 2022/23 and 0 to 75 tmt for 2023/24.”

Traders are looking at 2023 wheat acreage projections. “S&P Global Commodity Insights expects the 2023 wheat planting will be near 49.837 mln acres,” Brugler Marketing said. “That included the USDA reported 36.95 mln winter wheat acres with a 3.4% increase to spring wheat area.”

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Wheat

Wheat futures continue to trend lower with increased moisture in the U.S. Southern Plains, northern Africa and Middle East offering new resist…

Wheat

The Texas state Crop Progress report showed winter wheat conditions at 11% gd/ex and a Brugler500 index of 252, a slight improvement over last…

Wheat

The Russia Ag Minister said there will be no wheat export quotas cuts despite Putin’s call to slow export for domestic use. Russia prices cont…

Wheat

More moisture across north hard red wheat and all soft red wheat crop areas is reducing dry areas, said Steve Freed of ADM Investor Services. …

Wheat

Russia’s ag statistics agency raised its wheat crop estimate from 102.7 million metric tons to 104.4; USDA is still at 91.0, said Steve Freed …

Wheat

March wheat managed to close moderately higher on the session yesterday with a fairly wide range. The buying pushed the market up to the highe…

Wheat

Wheat futures are supported by talk that 2023 export supplies may have peaked. Higher Dollar today could offer resistance, said Steve Freed of…

Wheat

“KC and Chicago wheat closed near their lows, with KC now lower than this time last week, while Minneapolis March managed to close above $9 an…

Wheat

“Wheat was under pressure from beneficial moisture across winter wheat country over the weekend, along with forecast for more chances for mois…

Wheat

“All 3 classes of wheat have moved into the gaps made in Monday’s lower trade, with only Chicago trading above it so far,” CHS Hedging said.

Marketplace

Recently Listed

Marketplace

Find the equipment you're looking for

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News