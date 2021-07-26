 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Wheat

Wheat

“The wheat complex was the lone grain market that didn’t manage to turn positive to end Monday’s session,” John Wesley Willson, with CHS Hedging, said. “All three wheat contracts were down sharply in the overnights and into Monday, led by the Minneapolis contract. By the close, Chicago took over as the biggest loser, with KC and Minneapolis falling right behind.”

“Wheat futures traded lower,” Steve Freed, with ADM Investor Services, said. “WU ended near 6.77. Range was 6.65 to 6.84… MWU ended near 8.78. Range was 8.70 to 8.88. Weekly US wheat exports were near 17 mln bu. vs 19 last week and 20 last year. Season to date exports are near 123 mln bu. vs 152 last year. USDA goal is 875 vs 992 last year.”

CropWatch Weekly Update

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Iowa Farmer Today

Wheat

Northwestern US plains are bracing for triple digit temps while rains are headed for soft wheat areas where crops can’t tolerate much more rai…

Iowa Farmer Today

Wheat

This weekend and next week should be warm and dry across hard red spring wheat area as harvest wraps up. For now, prices are in the stages of …

Iowa Farmer Today

Wheat

“The money seemed to step back into the Minneapolis market as the conditions are still very poor and production likely much lower than normal,…

Iowa Farmer Today

Wheat

The wheat market “is trying to price itself out of feed rations,” Total Farm Marketing said. Profit-taking hit Minneapolis as some small rains…

Iowa Farmer Today

Wheat

“As expected the market breezed over the wheat stats in the report today and all three classes of wheat followed the corn and soybean markets …

Marketplace

Find the equipment you're looking for

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News