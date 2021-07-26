“The wheat complex was the lone grain market that didn’t manage to turn positive to end Monday’s session,” John Wesley Willson, with CHS Hedging, said. “All three wheat contracts were down sharply in the overnights and into Monday, led by the Minneapolis contract. By the close, Chicago took over as the biggest loser, with KC and Minneapolis falling right behind.”
“Wheat futures traded lower,” Steve Freed, with ADM Investor Services, said. “WU ended near 6.77. Range was 6.65 to 6.84… MWU ended near 8.78. Range was 8.70 to 8.88. Weekly US wheat exports were near 17 mln bu. vs 19 last week and 20 last year. Season to date exports are near 123 mln bu. vs 152 last year. USDA goal is 875 vs 992 last year.”