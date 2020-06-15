“The wheat market traded mixed with KC weaker as harvest activity picks up with continued reports of decent TW, yields and low protein levels,” Ami Heesch, with CHS Hedging, said. “Chicago was moves around from weakness in outside markets. Mpls continues to draw strength from a protein, quality basis, along with lack of farmer selling.”
“Wheat futures traded mixed. Wheat stated lower on concern about demand increase cases of the virus in China, South America and US south states,” Steve Freed, with ADM Investor Services, said. “There is concern that the new spread could slow US and World economic recovery. USHRW harvest is expanding. US south plains weather is perfect for harvest.”