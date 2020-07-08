Wheat continues to impress on the charts, Oliver Sloup said, with the $5.00 range being technically and psychologically significant. “The next line in the sand is $5.17 ½, and that was the highs of today. If we continue to see follow through into the tomorrow’s session, I wouldn’t be surprised to see the market continue to rally toward the top end of the range at $5.25-$5.30.
“Wheat has assumed a major leadership role in the grain complex,” Jerry Welch said. He suggested holding long positions in wheat, but any rally with wheat “may be short lived” with the data being released by the USDA on Friday.
