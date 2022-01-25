The ongoing tensions between Russia and Ukraine are keeping a bid under the wheat complex, CHS Hedging said. The market has been bucking the overall negative trend, as winter wheat ratings are slipping lower after state crop reports.
The U.S. is seeing competition in the global market, Karl Setzer of Agrivisor said. “World wheat supply is expected to stabilize,” he said. “Wheat is more heavily used as feed grain right now while there is little worry on U.S. winterkill.”
