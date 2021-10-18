 Skip to main content
Wheat

The wheat market finished mixed, according to CHS Hedging. Weekly export projections were disappointing, and the focus in the country is on harvest not delivery, but world demand remains strong.

The wheat market remains in a steady uptrend after correcting the overbought condition last week, and end-users are buying a little more wheat than normal, according to ADM Investor Services.

