“Wheat is a weather market,” ADM Investor Services said as Russian weather continues to push U.S. future contracts higher combined with dry weather in the U.S. southern plains.
“We’ve said time and time again in the passing weeks, to foresee a wheat rally with record production numbers and record global supply is hard to rationalize,” Stewart-Peterson said. “However, when the largest exporter of wheat gets thrown into a weather market, and we get thrown into one as well – that’s 1/3 of the overall wheat production potentially in jeopardy.”
Check your area cash bids for grains
Enter a zip code in the Grain Bid Lookup box to see cash bids at specific locations in your area.