Wheat

Wheat market prices were supported by the EU’s new sanctions on Russia, as there are new reports of only 2.7 mln acres of winter wheat planted so far.

The fact the USDA dropped the U.S. 2022 wheat crop “shocked the market,” ADM Investor Services said. “Headline risk today with Putin signing decree with text of new Russian constitution after incorporating new regions and ordered to transfer Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant to Russian control.”

Grain futures prices

