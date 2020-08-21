“The wheat market was mixed with Mpls lagging KC and Chicago as the spring wheat harvest picks up,” Ami Heesch with CHS Hedging, said. “KC and Chicago drew strength from dryness in the Argentine wheat crop (last USDA estimate was at 20.5 mmt, with ideas it might be closer to 18.0-19.0 mmt).”
“Wheat futures traded higher,” Steve Freed, with ADM Investor Services, said. “For the third day in a row there has been buying on the close. Some feel this could be an importer (China) pricing Wheat they have bought. From a low near 4.97 on August 12 Dec Chicago wheat has rallied to today’s high near 5.35.”