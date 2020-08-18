“Fundamentally, wheat is still bearish. Trailing from last week’s USDA report calling for a record crop and recording ending stock numbers,” Stewart-Peterson said. “Domestically there was a bullish sentiment, as spring wheat ending stocks were reported at the lowest estimated in 7 years, and hard red winter wheat projected an estimate that was the lowest estimated in 5 years.”
“Wheat prices were on the defensive form lack of fresh supportive news and weakness in the row crops,” Ami L. Heesch of CHS Hedging said. “Spring wheat harvest expected to get rolling earnest later this week and weekend.”
