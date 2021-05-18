Wheat futures are higher this morning within a ‘turn-around Tuesday’ climate among row crops, Total Farm Marketing said this morning.
All three classes of wheat shared a similar sized rally overnight, albeit on very light volume, Jim Warren of CHS Hedging said. “The trade will be watching reports from the HRW tour but the wet conditions there cast a bearish pall over upside price potential,” Warren said.
Wheat is attempting a Turnaround Tuesday after spring a wheat sell off, Alan Brugler of Brugler Marketing said this morning.