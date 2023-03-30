“KC wheat bounced hard off its 200 day moving average yesterday, but is recovering this morning,” CHS Hedging said. “Traders are still trying to get a handle on what major exporters leaving Russia means for the market.”
“May wheat futures were able to rally back towards our resistance target in yesterday's session but reversed to finish the day well off the high,” Blue Line Futures said.
