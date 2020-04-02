Coronavirus 21-day lockdowns are causing India farmers to be worried they may not be able to harvest their wheat crop, Allendale said. “Last year, India produced 13.5% of the worlds wheat.”
Continued selling overnight continued to hurt wheat as prices are lower early this morning, Richard Plackemeier of CHS Hedging said. “U.S. wheat had rallied and priced itself out of the world market, or at least the world logistics demand market,” he said.
Check your area cash bids for grains
Enter a zip code in the Grain Bid Lookup box to see cash bids at specific locations in your area.