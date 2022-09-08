“Today, the wheat market gave up a good portion of the ground it picked up yesterday on comments by Russian President Putin that he was taking another look at the export corridor deal,” Total Farm Marketing said. “The war in Ukraine rages on, but is a situation of constant change.”
“Futures closed in the red across the three markets with Chicago the weakest leg today. Markets remain stuck in rangebound trade,” Nick Paumen, with CHS Hedging, said. “Canada, Russia, and Australia continue to look at good production, while Ukraine’s winter wheat crop is expected to be 30-40% lower this fall.”
