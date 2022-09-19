People are also reading…
“Futures were down across the board with the winter wheat markets well over 20 cents lower,” Bryant Sanderson, with CHS Hedging, said. “Spring wheat was around 20 cents lower on the day. The US dollar was stronger today as the market is expecting the Federal Reserve to remain aggressive and raise rates again this week.”
“Matif wheat fell to a 9-day low on a mix of the Saudi results and spillover from the 30¢ drop in the US,” Steve Freed, with ADM Investor Services, said. “US losses were a function of more big crop and export surplus numbers out of Russia, fears of another macro jolt to the US economy from the Fed on Wednesday plus the ongoing uncompetitiveness of US wheat on export market.”