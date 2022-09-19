 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Wheat

People are also reading…

“Futures were down across the board with the winter wheat markets well over 20 cents lower,” Bryant Sanderson, with CHS Hedging, said. “Spring wheat was around 20 cents lower on the day. The US dollar was stronger today as the market is expecting the Federal Reserve to remain aggressive and raise rates again this week.”

“Matif wheat fell to a 9-day low on a mix of the Saudi results and spillover from the 30¢ drop in the US,” Steve Freed, with ADM Investor Services, said. “US losses were a function of more big crop and export surplus numbers out of Russia, fears of another macro jolt to the US economy from the Fed on Wednesday plus the ongoing uncompetitiveness of US wheat on export market.”

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Wheat

“Wheat futures rallied on short covering,” Steve Freed, with ADM Investor Services, said. “Some feel ongoing concern about US 2023 HRW weather…

Wheat

U.S. export prices are higher than Russia but so far, Russia wheat exports to date are slower than needed to reach USDA goal. India has banned…

Wheat

The wheat market is finding some support in spite of weakness in outside market forces, The Hightower Report said today. “Uncertainty over Bla…

Wheat

On Thursday wheat gave back gains made earlier in the week. “Wheat fell right back to where it started the week as there is no news to feed th…

Wheat

In Canada, Saskatchewan farmers are worried the soil is too dry to plant winter cereals, Steve Freed of ADM Investors said today. At the same …

Wheat

U.S. wheat futures dropped on reports that the US national rail strike had been averted., according to ADM Investor Services.

Wheat

A strong U.S. dollar and weakness in the stock market plus talk of continued weak demand for U.S. wheat helped to pressure wheat prices lower.…

Wheat

Wheat futures are higher as uncertainty over Black Sea export corridor continues. According to Steve Freed of ADM Investors, Ukraine farmers c…

Wheat

The southwestern US Plains is forecast for drought over the next two weeks with higher-than-normal temperatures as well, according to Total Fa…

Marketplace

Recently Listed

Marketplace

Find the equipment you're looking for

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News