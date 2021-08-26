Wheat market turned higher overnight “on concerns of tight supplies of good quality wheat around the globe,” Ami L. Heesch of CHS Hedging said. That higher trade should continue today, she said.
“The recent optimism stemming from production cuts elsewhere in the globe have seemed to have worn off a bit, and news has remained slow and possibly made wheat look a little expensive given the time of year,” Total Farm Marketing said.
