“Wheat futures started fairly strong with the news out of Ukraine, but that strength couldn’t hold, and we ended the day with disappointing closes,” Nick Paumen, with CHS Hedging, said. “HRW winter planting should have progressed nicely in the U.S. over the last week, but that major concern of course is emergence. 66% of the HRW area is under some sort of drought category.”
“Turkey announced another 495 mt tender on Friday, Less than 30% of the Ukrainian winter grains were sown in the optimal window,” Steve Freed, with ADM Investor Services, said. “Russian plantings are also the slowest in 8 years and the export tax rises by around $16 this week.”