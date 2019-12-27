Wheat prices are sustain their “post-holiday” upside momentum on a low-volume Friday trade, The Hightower Report said.
Russia’s “poor wheat crop” is underpinning the market, William Moore of Price Futures Group said. A drop in the U.S. dollar made for a “big up-tick” in foreign exports, as Chinese purchases are expected to increase with the recent trade deal.
Check your area cash bids for grains
Enter a zip code in the Grain Bid Lookup box to see cash bids at specific locations in your area.
Grain futures prices