Wheat futures are steady to 3 cents lower this morning. They had gone into the weekend break with Friday losses, Brugler Marketing said. Minneapolis spring wheat futures closed the Friday session 1 to 2 1/2 cents lower. The winter wheats closed fractionally lower in Chicago, and unchanged to fractionally lower in Kansas City.
The wheat markets saw an impressive rally off the late June lows, but the market does not seem to have the supply fundamentals for an extended rally higher, according to The Hightower Report.