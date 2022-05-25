Reports from the Rosario Board of Trade suggest Argentinian wheat farmers have forward contracted 8.2 million metric tons of wheat for export, said Alan Brugler of Brugler Marketing. That compares to 2.4 million tons at the same point last year and 1.4 million in 2020-21. Rosario Grains Exchange cites the urgency to book wheat to the global market before the export quota is filled.
Participants of a wheat tour in Illinois Tuesday said the crop in general looks good. They expect harvest of the soft red winter wheat crop to be a week or two later than usual this summer.