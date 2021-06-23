Poor condition ratings are helping the wheat price rally, with spring wheat at 27% Good-to-Excellent, while 37% is rated poor-to-very poor. “Yield potential is lower due to a dry outlook in the Dakotas, Minnesota and the Northwest,” Total Farm Marketing said.
Additional liquidation of long corn positions and the short positioning has helped wheat futures, ADM Investor Services said.
