 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Wheat

Wheat

Poor condition ratings are helping the wheat price rally, with spring wheat at 27% Good-to-Excellent, while 37% is rated poor-to-very poor. “Yield potential is lower due to a dry outlook in the Dakotas, Minnesota and the Northwest,” Total Farm Marketing said.

Additional liquidation of long corn positions and the short positioning has helped wheat futures, ADM Investor Services said.

Check your area cash bids for grains

Enter a zip code in the Grain Bid Lookup box to see cash bids at specific locations in your area.

Grain futures prices

CropWatch Weekly Update

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Iowa Farmer Today

Wheat

Wheat was two-sided overnight and lower to start the day, Total Farm Marketing said as the rally in the dollar is adding weight to harvest pre…

Iowa Farmer Today

Wheat

Stronger U.S. dollar is a concern for U.S. wheat staying competitive versus global demand, said Total Farm Marketing.

Iowa Farmer Today

Wheat

Wheat prices faltered before noon, CHS Hedging said. “SRW harvest will be slowed down by recent rains,” they said. “HRW harvest will continue …

Iowa Farmer Today

Wheat

Wheat futures posted double digit gains led by a technical bounce in row crops overnight, according to Total Farm Marketing. “Final wheat dema…

Iowa Farmer Today

Wheat

Wheat futures were the leaders in the overnight session with all three classes up sharply in comparison to corn and soybeans. “Minneapolis is …

Iowa Farmer Today

Wheat

Wheat markets had a good start to the day, managing to hold on to small gains in the Chicago contract, Ami L. Heesch of CHS Hedging said. Cana…

Iowa Farmer Today

Wheat

  • Updated

“The dollar is rebounding to remain somewhat strong, highlighting U.S. wheats’ overpriced value when compared to EU and Black Sea supplies,” T…

Marketplace

Find the equipment you're looking for

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News