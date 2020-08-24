“December wheat closed sharply lower on the session after an early strong rally to the highest level since July 31,” the Hightower Report said. “A continued strong advance in wheat harvest in the US, plus higher than expected yields for Russia and Canada plus Australia getting more rain were all factors to help pressure the market.”
“The wheat market was in the dumps most of the session on lack of supportive fresh news,” Ami Heesch, with CHS Hedging, said. “A bit of profit taking was noted after Chicago tickled one month highs. The Russian crop gets bigger with most every estimate that gets released. Demand for US wheat is not all that spiffy.”