 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Wheat

Bulls are controlling the financial, energy and grain markets, ADM Investor Services said, but the fact Ukraine will not accept any Russian plan to reopen Ukrainian exports is helping support U.S. prices. “Funds are also reluctant to buy wheat before tomorrow’s US export sales fearing low wheat sales.”

“Technical short-covering and dryness in the European Union is helping prices recover into the weekend,” Total Farm Marketing said. “Talk of China buying U.S. white wheat also supportive.”

People are also reading…

Check your area cash bids for grains

Enter a zip code in the Grain Bid Lookup box to see cash bids at specific locations in your area.

Grain futures prices

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Wheat

Wheat markets were lower as the Winter Wheat harvest is expanding through the Great Plains and Midwest. Trends are down in all three markets. …

Wheat

Wheat futures had a fairly strong day.

Wheat

Wheat is expected to trade lower as there are no signs of support for prices yet, however, the world supply of wheat is very tight which could…

Wheat

Dry weather around the U.S. will speed up the winter wheat harvest, Total Farm Marketing said. “Wheat may be finding resistance from instabili…

Wheat

Some feel U.S. SRW export prices may be low enough to increase export demand according to Steve Freed of ADM Investor Services.

Wheat

Wheat markets have shown bearish tendencies “for a while now,” Blue Line Futures said, but the market is moving to significant levels. “The ch…

Wheat

The Ukraine war rallied wheat futures but high prices may have rationed demand enough to send futures lower, said Steve Freed of ADM Investor …

Marketplace

Recently Listed

Marketplace

Find the equipment you're looking for

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News