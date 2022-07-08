Bulls are controlling the financial, energy and grain markets, ADM Investor Services said, but the fact Ukraine will not accept any Russian plan to reopen Ukrainian exports is helping support U.S. prices. “Funds are also reluctant to buy wheat before tomorrow’s US export sales fearing low wheat sales.”
“Technical short-covering and dryness in the European Union is helping prices recover into the weekend,” Total Farm Marketing said. “Talk of China buying U.S. white wheat also supportive.”
