Wheat

With the war in Ukraine still ongoing and no progress toward a cease fire over the weekend, the opening calls are higher with some hope that May wheat will freely trade in the overnight session after days of lock limit up moves, said Jody Lawrence of Strategic Trading Advisors.

Spot basis bids for hard red winter wheat eroded at grain market terminals across the southern U.S. Plains as dealers tried to counteract a futures market rally that pulled cash prices sharply higher, said Matthew Strelow of Total Farm Marketing. Some dealers rolled their basis bids to deferred Kansas City hard red winter wheat futures contracts that were trading at sharp discounts to the most-active May contract. Some dealers were not posting any bids for hard red winter wheat due to the high prices.

China’s ag minister said his wheat crop is the worst in history, a comment that raised further concerns about global wheat supplies, said Joe Vaclavik of Standard Grain.

