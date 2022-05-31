All three wheat markets are looking for “stabilization” after a lengthy stretch of pressure, mostly stemming from global headlines. “Russian President Putin expressed he is ready to unlock grain cargoes from Ukrainian ports,” CHS Hedging said. “We’ll continue to chase headlines.”
“Wheat futures were down overnight as prices explore where a bottom is in the market ahead of U.S. harvest and with World buyers net short,” Total Farm Marketing said. “Talk of EU trying to get Russia to open a corridor for Ukraine exports is again offering resistance to wheat futures.”
