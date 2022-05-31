 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Wheat

All three wheat markets are looking for “stabilization” after a lengthy stretch of pressure, mostly stemming from global headlines. “Russian President Putin expressed he is ready to unlock grain cargoes from Ukrainian ports,” CHS Hedging said. “We’ll continue to chase headlines.”

“Wheat futures were down overnight as prices explore where a bottom is in the market ahead of U.S. harvest and with World buyers net short,” Total Farm Marketing said. “Talk of EU trying to get Russia to open a corridor for Ukraine exports is again offering resistance to wheat futures.”

Check your area cash bids for grains

Enter a zip code in the Grain Bid Lookup box to see cash bids at specific locations in your area.

Grain futures prices

People are also reading…

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Wheat

Wheat futures were mixed and the downward pressure was due to talk Russia may allow some Ukrainian exports, according to ADM Investor Services.

Wheat

Talk of Russia allowing Ukraine to export wheat is “thumping” the market, but prices bounced off their lows “on uncertainty Russia will act on…

Wheat

Reports from the Rosario Board of Trade suggest Argentinian wheat farmers have forward contracted 8.2 million metric tons of wheat for export,…

Wheat

Winter wheat areas are experiencing a drought reduction of 66% from 68% last week, said Joe Vaclavik of Standard Grain. “I don’t know if this …

Wheat

Russian wheat exports in the new agricultural year from July are estimated at a potential 39m-40m tons, according to ADM Investor Services.

Wheat

Recent losses in wheat have giving the appearance of a bearish trend, but CHS Hedging said the trend “remains higher” overall. They noted the …

Marketplace

Find the equipment you're looking for

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News