The wheat markets are mostly higher, led by the winter wheat markets in Chicago, says Bryant Sanderson of CHS Hedging, who said he expects that trend to continue.
March wheat is trading higher this morning here. Overseas, European Union wheat exports for the season which began on July 1 reached 14.49 million tonnes as compared with 14 million tonnes for the same period last year, The Hightower Report said.
Check your area cash bids for grains.
Enter a zip code in the Grain Bid Lookup box to see cash bids at specific locations in your area.