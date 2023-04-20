People are also reading…
“With tight US and global wheat supplies and poor weather and drought in the US, the fundamental picture should have prices higher than they are, but as long as grain continues to leave the Black Sea in large numbers at cheaper prices, it will be difficult for wheat to gain much ground,” Total Farm Marketing said.
“The updated NWS 7 day precipitation maps shows the entire state of Kansas receiving .75”+ rain,” Mark Soderberg, with ADM Investor Services, said. “Roughly 80% of Kansas and nearly all of Oklahoma expected to received 1.5”+. While confidence is increasing, the rains haven’t fallen yet, at least in the most drought stressed areas.”