The market is waiting for next week’s StatsCan updated production report for possible additional reductions in the wheat crop. USDA pegs their crop at 24.0 mmt vs. 31.5 mmt previously, said Ami Heesch of CHS Hedging.
Wheat prices continue to rise in Brazil due to import parity, high demand from the feed industry and most recently, hot weather and lack of rain on top of frosts in late July, said Chris Lehner of ADM Investor Services.
