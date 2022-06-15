“There isn’t much fresh news, so the market appears to be reacting to a fast-paced HRW harvest, prospects for a good SRW crop, and rain falling across many spring wheat acres,” Nick Paumen, with CHS Hedging, said. “Ukraine’s ag minister predicted the war would lead to a global wheat shortage for three years or longer. There is estimated to be 20 MMT of grain stuck in Ukraine.”
“Wheat futures ended mixed to lower,” Steve Freed, with ADM Investor Services, said. “The French wheat export line-up shows sizeable ongoing shipments to Morocco and sales to Indonesia and rumors that France may have some wheat business to Iran. All this plus the ongoing heat kept EU cash premiums firm with farmers still not selling."