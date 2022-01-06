 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Wheat

Wheat

The wheat market traded lower on technical, poor weekly export sales and easing concerns of tight global supplies, according to CHS Hedging.

The selling drove the wheat market to its lowest level since Oct. 15, according to The Hightower Report.

CropWatch Weekly Update

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Iowa Farmer Today

Wheat

Wheat markets dropped nearly every day this week, as world export markets pressured prices, Kevin Stockard of CHS Hedging said. "Chicago wheat…

Iowa Farmer Today

Wheat

The wheat market was on the defensive from ideas that big crops in Argentina and Australia could offset the possible shortfalls in the U.S. fr…

Iowa Farmer Today

Wheat

Wheat markets dealt with technical selling and the weakness in the soy complex, Ami Heesch of CHS Hedging said.

Iowa Farmer Today

Wheat

Wheat futures ended higher, following corn, according to ADM Investor Services. There is some resistance due to the high U.S. dollar and low U…

Iowa Farmer Today

Wheat

The wheat market started out on a higher note but turned lower as row crop prices began to go south and prices were also pressured by a higher…

Iowa Farmer Today

Wheat

Wheat markets continued to trade defensively overnight as year-end position squaring is emerging, Ami Heesch of CHS Hedging said. Expect that …

Marketplace

Find the equipment you're looking for

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News