 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Wheat

People are also reading…

The markets were down sharply yesterday as Pakistan has made a large purchase of wheat from Russia in a private deal and the US continues to miss out on global busines., according to Bryant Sanderson of CHS Hedging.

Australia, one of the world’s largest wheat exporters, is poised to harvest another record crop this season even as heavy rains hurt yields in the eastern states. Farmers are set to gather 36.6 million tons in 2022-23, an increase of 1% from the previous all-time high last season, according to ADM Investor Services.

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Wheat

“Futures rallied today across the three markets on little for fresh news,” Nick Paumen, with CHS Hedging, said. “Weakness in the U.S. dollar a…

Wheat

Yield reports are disappointing with production cuts possible from dryness., according to Ami Heesch of CHS Hedging.

Wheat

Wheat is trading lower today on “lack of demand and fresh supportive news,” Ami Heesch of CHS Hedging said this morning.

Wheat

“Futures closed the day out lower across the three markets with the gains from yesterday gone,” Nick Paumen, with CHS Hedging, said. “U.S. whe…

Wheat

The wheat market is mixed with Chicago firmer on optimism of easing COVID restrictions in China and the possibility of renewed Chinese busines…

Wheat

“All three wheat markets were able to shake off early selling, with Mpls leading a recovery to higher values. The late rally was able to stop …

Wheat

“Wheat news was mostly bearish, with increasing world production, but still the sharp drop in futures was surprising,” Kevin Stockard, with CH…

Wheat

Lower trade is expected today in the wheat market as global supplies are “ample,” CHS Hedging said. Black sea competition is ramping up, which…

Wheat

Wheat is higher in all three classes this morning, getting support from strength in other commodities and a lower U.S. dollar, Bryant Sanderso…

Wheat

“Futures closed lower across the three markets with a lack of fresh news to trade,” Nick Paumen, with CHS Hedging, said. “Chicago futures rema…

Marketplace

Find the equipment you're looking for

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News