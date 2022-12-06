People are also reading…
The markets were down sharply yesterday as Pakistan has made a large purchase of wheat from Russia in a private deal and the US continues to miss out on global busines., according to Bryant Sanderson of CHS Hedging.
Australia, one of the world’s largest wheat exporters, is poised to harvest another record crop this season even as heavy rains hurt yields in the eastern states. Farmers are set to gather 36.6 million tons in 2022-23, an increase of 1% from the previous all-time high last season, according to ADM Investor Services.