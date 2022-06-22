 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Wheat

Wheat futures opened higher after news of more damage to Ukrainian grain terminals, but harvest selling pushed prices lower later in the day, according to CHS Hedging.

The USDA predicts ending wheat stocks will tighten this year to 627 million bushels, according to Karl Setzer of Agrivisor. There is still uncertainty coming from the global side. Australia is predicting a bumper crop and Russia is claiming its wheat crop will be large.

Check your area cash bids for grains.

Enter a zip code in the Grain Bid Lookup box to see cash bids at specific locations in your area.

Grain futures prices, links to charts.

