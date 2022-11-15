 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Wheat

“Yesterday’s markets found support off an export deal to Iraq and limited news on a new agreement being made between Russia and Ukraine,” CHS Hedging said. “So, we will look for further headlines/stories like that to sway market direction.”

“U.S. Midwest and south plains weather forecast is cold and dry,” ADM Investor Services said. “EU is seeing normal rains. West Australia wheat yields are higher than expected but there remains concern about quality of bigger east crop.”

Grain futures prices

