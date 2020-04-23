Wheat prices were mixed with some markets seeing strength on the hope of shortfalls in Europe and the Black Sea region, according to CHS Hedging.
Reports of cold weather in the northern Chinese growing area provided some support to the wheat market, and USDA pegged Australia’s 2020-21 wheat production at 23 mln tons, which is a 51% increase on last season’s 15.2 million ton total, according to The Hightower report.
