 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Wheat

Wheat

After Wednesday’s Russian announcement that wheat exports could be cut to slow internal food inflation, the market got more good news Thursday with both the U.S. and world stocks numbers coming in below estimates, Jody Lawrence of Strategic Trading Advisors.

Argentine grains inspectors and oilseeds workers said on Thursday they would extend a wage strike as stalling contract negotiations threaten to interrupt exports from one of the world’s main grain producers, Reuters reported.

CropWatch Weekly Update

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Iowa Farmer Today

Wheat

The USDA weekly crop progress report will be released this afternoon at 3 p.m. Trade is expecting winter wheat conditions 1-2% higher to 45% G…

Iowa Farmer Today

Wheat

  • Updated

Lower trade is expected in the wheat market, Katie Murphy of CHS Hedging said. Australia and Canada are expecting better crops this year which…

Iowa Farmer Today

Wheat

  • Updated

The wheat market traded higher on a bout of short covering and a technical buying spree after recent losses, according to CHS Hedging.

Iowa Farmer Today

Wheat

Wheat futures traded lower amid talk of higher supplies from Russia, the EU, India, Canada and Australia, according to ADM Investor Services.

Iowa Farmer Today

Wheat

“The wheat market was mixed with Chicago firmer on a bout of short covering and technicals after tickling two-month lows last week,” Ami L. He…

Iowa Farmer Today

Wheat

Stats Canada released its final 2020 crop update with higher-than-expected wheat production numbers but lower-than-expected canola numbers, sa…

Iowa Farmer Today

Wheat

  • Updated

Russia may be imposing new wheat export quotas which rallied the wheat market today, ADM Investor Services said. “Fact USDA raised World wheat…

Iowa Farmer Today

Wheat

The wheat markets are seeing quiet to highest trade this morning as news is minimal, according to Katie Murphy of CHS Hedging.

Iowa Farmer Today

Wheat

“While there continues to be active tender business on the world market, Black Sea region growers or India are getting recent sales, and Austr…

Marketplace

Find the equipment you're looking for

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News