After Wednesday’s Russian announcement that wheat exports could be cut to slow internal food inflation, the market got more good news Thursday with both the U.S. and world stocks numbers coming in below estimates, Jody Lawrence of Strategic Trading Advisors.
Argentine grains inspectors and oilseeds workers said on Thursday they would extend a wage strike as stalling contract negotiations threaten to interrupt exports from one of the world’s main grain producers, Reuters reported.
CropWatch Weekly Update
Get the Iowa and Illinois CropWatchers report delivered to your inbox.