Higher trade is expected in wheat today “as weather is a concern,” CHS Hedging said. “Planting progress in the Northern Plains is stalled. This week’s rains that are expected in the southwestern Plains are too late to offer much help to the winter wheat crop but should help row crops.”
The winter wheat crop is rated at 28% good to excellent, while spring crop emergence is at 29%, helping support wheat prices, Karl Setzer of Agrivisor said.
Check your area cash bids for grains
Enter a zip code in the Grain Bid Lookup box to see cash bids at specific locations in your area.