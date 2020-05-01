Allendale says the International Grains Council lowered its estimate of world wheat production for this coming marketing year to 764 million tonnes, a drop of 4 million. As in Ukraine, they cite “less than ideal” growing conditions across the EU as well as Russia.
Stewart-Peterson adds both Ukraine and southern Russia are still expected to see some relief in the dryer areas, as rain is still built into the 7-10 day forecast. Domestically, today’s drought monitor showed increased areas of key growing areas in Kansas and the central Dakotas.
