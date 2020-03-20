“Talk of lower EU supplies and the unexpected China buying of US wheat helped futures trade higher,” Steve Freed, with ADM Investor Services, said. “…This week concentrated effort by World Banks to infuse capital and lower interest rates raised hope that any decline in World/US economy may be short lived.”
“Wheat prices continue to higher levels on heightened concerns of flour supplies as the CoronaVirus takes its toll on the US,” Ami Heesch, with CHS Hedging, said. “There is thought to be a real need for restocking the shelves at the grocery store, resulting in increased domestic demand as well.”